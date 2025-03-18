Om Birla Emphasizes Social Welfare at Delhi MLA Orientation

New Delhi: Asserting that Delhi is seen as a "mini India," Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday said that the MLA's thoughts and views should be about the social welfare of the people of the national capital.

After inaugurating a two-day Orientation Programme for the newly elected MLAs of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Om Birla said that the MLAs have to focus on fulfilling the requirements of the public.

"You all have been given a big responsibility by the public of Delhi. We have to focus on fulfilling the public's requirements, whether in terms of health or anything. Your discussion in Vidhan Sabha, to fulfill democratic norms to give a message in the country. Your thoughts and views should be about social welfare. The public of Delhi has sent you here with faith," Birla said.

He further said that the building where they are seated has witnessed the struggles for independence.

"You have been given a highly significant responsibility. This building has been a house of expression for the great ideas of our great freedom fighters. We not only fought for freedom but also initiated the democratic process. Delhi embodies the diversity of all states. Delhi is seen as a mini-India," he asserted.

The LS Speaker further said, "It is our responsibility to understand how to fulfil the expectations and aspirations of the people. The proceedings of the Delhi Assembly, the discussions, and dialogues held here should strengthen democratic traditions and send a new message to the rest of the country."

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta delivered a keynote address, stating that new members must read the House's rule book.

"New members must read the rule book of the House, especially the code of conduct for members. Follow these rules during the proceedings. Keep in mind that the Speaker's permission is necessary before speaking in the House. In the words of Atal ji, governments will come and go but the country and democracy should remain," Gupta said.

He further said that apart from the House in the Delhi Assembly, there are also committees, which are called "mini-houses."

"Committees will be formed in the new financial year," he added.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasised the city's development and said that both the ruling party and the opposition are necessary for its progress.

"The responsibility given to us by the public of Delhi is a big thing. They have bestowed their faith in us. Every second here is important. It should be our priority to respect this house. The two-day orientation program will focus on new learning and procedures of Vidhan Sabha to ensure peaceful working of the House and discussion. The goal is to develop Delhi," CM Gupta said.

Delhi Leader of Opposition Atishi said that they are sitting there not as representatives of any party but as representatives of the people.

"Sitting in this House is not just a matter of dignity, it is also a big responsibility. We are sitting here not as representatives of any party but as representatives of the people," she added.

During the two-day Orientation Programme, the Members of the Delhi Legislative Assembly will be briefed on 'How to be an effective Legislator and Do's and Don'ts for Members', 'Legislative and Budgetary Process', 'Executive Accountability through Questions and other Procedural Devices in Legislatures', 'Committee System in Parliament', 'Parliamentary Privileges, Customs, Conventions and Etiquettes' and Information Support to Members and Capacity Building'.

The Delhi Assembly's Budget session is scheduled for March 24 to 28, with the Budget presentation on March 25. (ANI)