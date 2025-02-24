Multiple CAG reports to be tabled in Delhi assembly tomorrow

New Delhi: The Comptroller and Auditor General's (CAG) reports will be presented on the floor of the Delhi Assembly tomorrow (February 25), by the newly formed Bharatiya Janata Party-led government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

ANI has accessed the list of these reports. Sources familiar with the development say these reports include critical audits and assessments of various government programmes and initiatives. The 'delay' in presenting these reports had raised concerns about transparency and accountability of the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi NCT government.

According to sources, these reports are; 1) State Finances Audit Report for the year ended March 2021, 2) Revenue, Economic, Social and General Sectors and PSUs for the years ended 31 March 2020 and 2021, 3) Performance Audit of Prevention and Mitigation of Vehicular Air Pollution in Delhi for the year ended 31 March 2021, 4) Performance Audit of Children in Need of Care and Protection for the year ended 31 March 2021, 5) State Finances Audit Report for the year ended March 2022.. 6) Performance Audit on Liquor Supply in Delhi, 7) State Finances Audit Report for the year ended March 2023, 8) Performance Audit on Public Health Infrastructure and Management of Health Services, 9) Performance Audit Report of Comptroller & Auditor General of India on "Functioning of Delhi Transport Corporation, and 10-Performance Audit Report of Comptroller & Auditor General of India for the year 31 March 2022.

Sources said out of 14 of these, 4 reports are Finance accounts and appropriation Accounts prepared by Controller of Accounts of Delhi government from 2021-22 and 2022-23.

Sources said that in 14 reports, 4 of them are Finance accounts and appropriation Accounts prepared by Controller of Accounts of Delhi government from 2021-22 and 2022-23.

Earlier, in December 2024, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena had censured former CM Atishi for failing to present CAG reports before the Assembly because of which he had also called for a special session on December 19-20. In a letter to former CM Atishi, Saxena emphasised the government's constitutional duty to present statutory audit reports before the legislature. He reminded the CM that these reports are crucial for ensuring transparency and accountability in government operations. Saxena pointed out that despite consistent reminders, the CAG reports had been withheld for two years. He described the government's failure to lay these reports as a "deliberate lapse" and criticized the administration for its lack of transparency.

CM Rekha Gupta has also accused the previous government of "misusing" people's "hard-earned" money and said that they would have to account for every penny. "We remain true to the commitments we made for Delhi and they will be fulfilled," Gupta said.

CM Gupta also added in a presser, "The most important thing is going to come. We said that we should put the CAG report on the House table in the first session. This is people's hard-earned money which the previous government misused. They will have to account for each penny before the people." (ANI)