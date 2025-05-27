Minor among four illegal Bangladeshi migrants apprehended in Delhi

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) Four illegal Bangladeshi migrants, including a minor, were apprehended in Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

The illegal migrants were identified as Mohd. Asad Ali, 44, Nasima Begum, 40, Naim Khan, 18 and Asha Moni, 13, all hailing from Farooq Bazar Ajwatari P.O., Gongarhat, Phulbari Kurigram, Bangladesh.

In a crackdown against illegal migrants residing in India under the Union Home Ministry's campaign to deport illegal migrants, the team of Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) of Delhi's South West district gathered the intelligence and apprehended the illegal migrants, Deputy Commissioner of Police South West District, New Delhi, said in a statement.

Acting on information that illegal Bangladeshi migrants were roaming in Delhi Cantt, a team led by Inspector Ram Kumar, I/C AATS/SWD and under the supervision of Ranvir Singh, ACP/Ops, approached the suspected persons and inquired about their identity/ documents.

During interrogation, the individuals failed to produce valid Indian documents and admitted to being illegal Bangladeshi migrants who had entered India approximately 12 years ago illegally (by crossing the river).

They only had photocopies of Bangladeshi documents, i.e., national ID card of Bangladesh, the statement added.

The suspects were apprehended, and after thorough verification and enquiry, the necessary legal formalities were done, leading to their deportation through the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

Notably, on May 22, India urged Bangladesh to expedite the nationality verification process to facilitate the deportation of a large number of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in India who are required to be sent back.

This month, Delhi Police detained six Bangladeshi women from different parts of the national capital and busted a racket trafficking people from the neighbouring country into India.

Authorities confirmed that the detained women were residing in India without valid documentation and will be deported.

Earlier this month, at least five Bangladeshi citizens were arrested and later pushed back by security personnel in Assam's South Salmara district on the charges of illegal infiltration.

--IANS

svn/dpb