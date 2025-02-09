Kejriwal Meets AAP MLAs, Vows to Hold BJP Accountable on Delhi Promises

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday met the 22 newly elected MLAs from his party.

Speaking about their meeting with Kejriwal, AAP leader Mukesh Ahlawat said that the national convenor had asked the elected leaders to play the role of the Opposition strongly.

"We met Arvind Kejriwal. All the MLAs were present at the meeting...it is our duty that whatever work was going on in Delhi should not stop..." Ahlawat said speaking to ANI.

AAP leader and outgoing Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said, "BJP promised that in the first cabinet meeting, the scheme of Rs 2,500 will be passed and by March 8. Rs. 2,500 will be deposited in the accounts of all women of Delhi. AAP will ensure accountability of the BJP on this and ensure that every woman in Delhi gets this Rs 2,500 from the BJP."

"We will also ensure that the work that AAP has done in the last 10 years is not stopped by the BJP. We would like to tell BJP that as they had promised not only will all Delhiites get free electricity, they will get 300 units of free electricity, all facilities will continue, government schools will remain good, free treatment will continue in Mohalla clinics, all treatment will continue in government hospitals, so we will ensure accountability of BJP whether it is to give Rs. 2500 to women of Delhi or continue the work done by Aam Aadmi Party," Atishi told reporters after the meeting.

Party leader Sahiram Pahalwan said that the convenor had directed to get all promises made by the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) fulfilled.

"We met with Arvind Kejriwal...he has directed us to get all the promises fulfilled which BJP has made to the people just like he fulfilled in the past 10 years..." Pahalwan said speaking to ANI.

Party leader Sanjeev Jha who also present at the meeting said that it was their duty to make sure that the ongoing work in the national capital did not come to a hault.

Meanwhile, Rekha Guota, BJP candidate from Shalimar Bagh called the near-decade rule of Aam Aadmi Party in the national capital as a "AAPda" for Delhi.

She also slammed AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, calling them "self-centered"

The BJP leader further affirmed that huge development will be carried out in the national capital under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Speaking to ANI, Gupta said, "We can only expect development in Delhi from PM Modi. This victory goes to the leadership of PM Modi. People of Delhi are hopeful that PM Modi will do development here."

"The truth was revealed to the public that they (Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia) are self-centered. Nothing was done by them in the interest of the public. They were really an AAPda (disaster) for Delhi and people understood this," she added.

BJP won 48 seats in a historic mandate, returning to power in the national capital after 27 years. AAP won 22 seats while the Congress failed to win a single seat for the third time in a row. (ANI)