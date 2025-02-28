Excise policy caused revenue loss of Rs 2,000 crore: Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta

New Delhi: Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Friday expressed concern over the tabled CAG report on the excise policy, which revealed a revenue loss of around Rs 2,000 crore. He also discussed about the upcoming CAG report on 'Public Health Infrastructure & Management of Health Services'.

Speaking to ANI, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said, "The facts in the CAG report are shocking...It caused a revenue loss of around Rs 2000 Crores." Earlier, on Tuesday, CM Rekha Gupta had tabled the CAG report on the Delhi Excise Policy. The 'Performance Audit on Regulation and Supply of Liquor in Delhi' covers a period of four years from 2017-18 to 2020-21 and examines the regulation and supply of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and Foreign Liquor in Delhi. Notably, the Delhi Assembly session has been extended by two days till March 1.

Further, on the upcoming CAG report on 'Public Health Infrastructure & Management of Health Services, ' Gupta said, "It will be tabled in the Assembly around 3 pm (today)."

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who also oversees the finance department, will present the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on 'Public Health Infrastructure and Management of Health Services' in the Delhi Assembly on Friday.

According to sources, this report will be based on the status of government hospitals and health services (2024) and will 'expose' the reality of health services in the national capital. As per sources, this will be the second report of CAG, which will be presented in the assembly.

The report will review the status of government hospitals, mohalla clinics, and other health facilities in Delhi. The CAG report will see how much difference there is between the claims made by the previous government and the ground reality.

The availability of machines in government hospitals, the supply of medicines, the number of doctors and nurses, and the facilities provided to patients will be assessed. The report may also reveal whether the Delhi government's budget was spent properly on the health sector. (ANI)