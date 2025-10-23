Driver arrested for kidnapping, murder of employer's 5-year-old son in Delhi's Narela

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Thursday said it has arrested a man accused of kidnapping and murdering a five-year-old boy in the Narela area, in what appears to be a revenge killing.

The accused, identified as Neetu, who worked as a driver for the child's father -- a local transporter -- was arrested on Wednesday, a day after the gruesome crime.

According to officials, Neetu allegedly killed the boy to avenge being reprimanded by his employer a few days earlier.

Police said the incident came to light on Tuesday afternoon when the child went missing while playing outside his house in Narela. Around 3:30 p.m., a call was received at the Narela Industrial Area police station reporting a suspected kidnapping.

"Upon enquiry, it was revealed that the 5-year-old son of the complainant was playing outside his house when he went missing. Later, the child's body was found in the room of Neetu, who is the complainant's driver and resides in a nearby house," the police said.

Investigations revealed that the complainant's two drivers, Neetu and Wasim, had a fight while drunk, during which Neetu assaulted Wasim. When Wasim reported the matter to their employer, the complainant slapped and scolded Neetu.

Enraged by the humiliation, Neetu allegedly lured the victim away, took him to his rented room, and killed him using bricks and a knife. The police later rushed the child to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

A case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at PS Narela (FIR No. 700/25, dated October 21, 2025). Acting on the instructions of the DCP (Outer North District), a joint team comprising officials from PS Narela, AATS/OND, and Special Staff/OND was formed to trace the accused on priority, considering the brutal nature of the crime involving a minor.

Police teams were deployed at bus stands, railway stations, and interstate terminals. Through technical surveillance, CCTV footage analysis, and secret informants, the accused's movement was traced to the Malkaganj area of Delhi. The joint team soon zeroed in on his exact location and apprehended him. During interrogation, Neetu confessed to committing the crime.

The accused, identified as Neetu Sahay, a resident of Bihar, revealed that he was earlier employed to drive the complainant's Mahindra Champion (DL-1LU-2151) but was dismissed about a month ago due to lack of work.

A habitual drinker known for his quarrelsome behaviour, Neetu had recently quarrelled with the complainant and threatened revenge -- which, according to police, became the motive behind the killing.

Police have also recovered the blood-stained clothes of the accused. No previous criminal record has been found against him so far. Further investigation and recovery proceedings are underway.

