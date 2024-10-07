Delhi's Road Maintenance tenders for 74 roads floated, 15 more soon: Delhi CM

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi held a press conference on Monday to discuss road repair and maintenance plans for the national capital, ahead of inspections and repairs to achieve a pothole-free Delhi.

"...After Kejriwal ji got out bail, we went to review the condition of Delhi PWD roads. He gave me a letter regarding the repair and maintenance of PWD roads. Immediately after this, PWD started repair work of the roads. AAP MLAs inspected all PWD roads in a week. Now, tenders have been floated for 74 out of 89 roads. Floating of tender in process for remaining 15 roads," she said.s

On the condition of PWD roads in Delhi, AAP National Convenor and former CM Arvind Kejriwal says, " They (BJP) had stopped even the routine maintenance of PWD roads. Along with Atishi ji, I conducted a review of the condition of the PWD roads. On this, I had even written to Atishi ji. I am happy that our MLAs and leaders inspected roads to assess damage and repairs needed."

Earlier on September 30, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, along with other MLAs and members of the Aam aadmi party, including former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Delhi Minister Gopal Rai inspected the condition of roads in the national capital on Monday.

She inspected the condition of roads in the Okhla area of the national capital. This is part of the Delhi government's road assessment and repair plan. Delhi Chief Minister had announced that various Aam Aadmi Party ministers have been assigned responsibility for different road areas in the city.

Earlier, the former CM assured residents that the halted work would resume, referencing the delay that occurred during his recent jail term. Kejriwal called for a city-wise assesment of roads, and said that all legislators and ministers should participate in the inspection.

—ANI