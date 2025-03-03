Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa Criticizes AAP's Health Model After CAG Report

New Delhi: Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party, following the recent revelations of 'irregularities' in the report on Delhi's health infrastructure by Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG),

Speaking with ANI, Manjider Singh Sirsa said that AAP's health model "merely meant to collect money and divert people's attention."

"The CAG report has revealed all irregularities of the AAP government. Their health model was also merely meant to collect money and divert people's attention. Because of this health model, many people lost their lives in COVID," Sirsa said.

Sirsa assured that the BJP government is committed to making Delhi a clean city.

"We are committed to ending vehicular pollution in Delhi and to make sure Delhi becomes a clean city," Sirsa said.

Delhi CM tabled the CAG Report on Performance Audit on 'Public Health Infrastructure and Management of Health Services' (Report No. 3 of the year 2024) was placed in the Legislative Assembly of Delhi on February 28.

The report revealed underutilisation of funds, delays in project execution, shortage of staffs and drugs under the Aam Aadmi Party government.

According to the CAG report, the AAP-led government in Delhi 'grossly' mismanaged the COVID pandemic in the national capital using only Rs 582.84 crore of the total Rs 787.91 crore released by the central government.

The CAG performance audit report 5 of the year 2024 for the period 2016-17 to 2021-22 reviewed the "dire status" of Mohalla clinics under the previous government's Mohalla Clinic scheme.

The report stated that 21 Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics did not have toilets, 15 did not have a power backup, six did not have any table for check-up and 12 did not have accessibility for the physically disabled. Similar was the situation of the AYUSH dispensaries, with 17 of the 49 inspected dispensaries having no power backup, 7 having no toilet, and 14 having no facility for drinking water.

The series of CAG reports, which are being tabled in the Delhi Assembly, has created a political furore between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party, with almost all AAP MLAs except one being suspended for three days for protesting against the ruling party. (ANI)