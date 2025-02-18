Delhi LG Leads Meeting on Summer Action Plan, Focuses on Water Supply and Yamuna Cleanup

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena chaired a high level meeting on Tuesday with top officials of various departments of the Delhi government, including officials from the Delhi Jal Board.

The meeting, held at the LG Secretariat discussed the Summer Action Plan to be made for the people of Delhi so they do not face any water problems with the incoming increasing heat.

According to the statement released by the LG's office, a plan to talk with Haryana was also discussed so that there is no water shortage in the months from May to June.

Earlier on February 16, following a meeting between the LG and the Chief Secretary of the national capital, an immediate directive was issued to clean the Yamuna River. Trash skimmers , weed harvesters, and dredge utility vehicles were deployed to the river.

According to a statement from the LG's office, there is a 'four-pronged strategy' to tackle the issue of pollution in the Yamuna.

"To begin with, the trash, garbage and silt in the Yamuna River stream will be removed. Simultaneously cleaning operations in the Najafgarh Drain, Supplementary Drain, and all other major drains will start," read the statement.

The statement added, "For the other two methods, the statement added, "3. At the same time, a daily watch on the existing STPs in terms of their capacity and output will be maintained, and a time-bound plan in terms of construction of new STPs/DSTPs, etc., to meet the actual shortfall of treating about 400 MGD of sewer will be put in place and operationalised."

The office has set a three-year timeline to clean the river, emphasising the need for 'seamless coordination' between various agencies and departments, including the DJB, I&FC, MCD, Environment Department, PWD, and DDA.

The LG has also ordered weekly monitoring of the progress, and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has been instructed to maintain strict vigilance over the process. (ANI)