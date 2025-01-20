Delhi HC Orders Police Response on Plea for Security by Transgender Election Candidate

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to Delhi Police and sought a response to the plea moved by transgender Rajan Singh. The petitioner is contesting Delhi State Assembly elections from Kalkaji.

He has sought personal security due to threats to his life as he is contesting the Delhi State Assembly election.

Justice Vikas Mahajan issued notice and sought a response from the Delhi Police on Rajan Singh's plea. The High Court will hear the matter on January 27.

Rajan Singh has moved a petition through advocate Subhash Chandra Budhiraja.

It is stated that the petitioner is going to fight/contest the Delhi Assembly Election 2025 and has successfully filed his nomination papers before the Returning Officer, Kalkaji Assembly Constituency Election.

It is alleged that some rival candidates are threatening the petitioner with dire consequences and for this, the petitioner urgently needs police protection.

The Hon'ble Court may kindly direct the respondents to provide police protection to the petitioner, as provided in the year 2024 for contesting the Delhi Assembly Election 2025.

It is submitted that the petitioner urgently needs protection when the petitioner is going to take his electoral roll certificate on 15.01.2025 from the office of the electoral officer, AC-

49, Tuglakabad Extension, New Delhi, some unknown persons/opposite party's henchman came near the petitioner and snatched his electoral roll certificate from his hand tore the same and threatened the petitioner with a life-threatening.

The petitioner immediately called PCR, and on 15.01.2025, PCR Petrol Vehicle came, but the PCR did not take any action against those persons; thereafter, the petitioner immediately called the SHO P.S. Sangam Vihar, but the SHO P.S. Sangam Vihar took it casually and has not sent any officer on the spot.

The petitioner again called ATO Sangam Vihar on his mobile number regarding the above-mentioned incident and asked to provide necessary help to the petitioner, but the said ATO flatly denied help to the petitioner.

It is further submitted that the petitioner urgently needs police protection because the petitioner has to campaign for his Delhi Assembly Election 2025 and the petitioner is the sole candidate of the Transgender Community and is going to campaign in his Kalkaji Assembly Constituency.

To avoid some untoward incident, the petitioner herein may kindly be provided with police protection.

The petitioner is carrying out the operation as a candidate for certain miscreants hailing from the opposite parties after seeing video publicity of the petitioner in various National Newspapers and TV Channels.

It is also submitted that the petitioner was granted police protection to the petitioner for campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election 2025 on 29 April, 24 last year. The said security continued till 14th October 2024. (ANI)