Delhi govt to open Janaushadhi Kendras near hospitals, says CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday said that the government will expand the network of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) Kendras across the city as per the applicable regulations. She made the statement while interacting with people at her residence.

Speaking to the reporters, Gupta said, "The government before us did not implement the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana. Maybe because the word 'Pradhan Mantri' was attached to the name of this public welfare scheme."

She further asserted, "Today, on the occasion of the seventh Jan Aushadhi Diwas, I want to congratulate the people of Delhi on the decision to open Janaushadhi Kendra everywhere the rules allow in Delhi... We will follow the decision of the High Court, which says that there should be a Janaushadhi Kendra within 500 meters of every hospital."

Meanwhile, on Thursday, CM Gupta held an interactive session with traders, business people, and business organizations for their suggestions for the upcoming Delhi Budget 2025.

Business representatives from across the national capital participated in the discussion, highlighting key issues the business community faces.

Speaking to the media, CM Gupta acknowledged the challenges raised during the session and outlined the government's plans to resolve them.

"As part of the Viksit Delhi Budget 2025-26 consultation series, we invited representatives from all business organizations, industrial bodies, and people from the business community across Delhi. Today, I received very valuable suggestions from them. From what I understood, years of past governments' rule have left them with pain and suffering. They are afflicted--both by bureaucracy and impractical policies. In the name of development, there has been zero performance," said CM Gupta.

She further emphasized infrastructure challenges, saying, "Even Today, industrial areas remain neglected. Streets, drains, and basic infrastructure are still in poor condition. The necessary updates and improvements that should have taken place in industrial areas have not been done. Even small market complexes and large commercial hubs like Lajpat Nagar face numerous issues, including a lack of public toilets and other essential facilities."

She further said the government aims to include all sections of society and wishes to provide a Budget that brings Delhi closer to PM Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Delhi.

Praveen Khandelwal, National Secretary General of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and Member of Parliament, lauded the Delhi government's initiative.

"Traders play a crucial role in the development of Delhi, and we are pleased that the government is prioritizing their needs and concerns. We are confident that under the leadership of Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi is moving in the right direction towards development," said Khandelwal.

The Delhi Budget 2025-26 is expected to be tabled between March 24 and 26. (ANI)