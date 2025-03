New Delhi| Three people died after a fire broke out in a slum in Delhi's Anand Vihar area on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place at 2:15 am. One gas cylinder also burst in the fire, police said.

Fire tenders doused the fire. The spot has been inspected by the fire brigade, Crime team, and FSL teams, police said.

The bodies of the deceased have been shifted to the mortuary for autopsy, Delhi Police. (ANI)