Delhi: Customs seizes 172gm gold concealed in dates at IGI Airport

New Delhi: Customs officers at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in New Delhi intercepted a male passenger on Wednesday at the exit of the Green Channel and seized assorted yellow metal cut pieces and a chain, all believed to be gold, totalling 172 grams which were concealed inside dates.

The passenger was a 56-year-old Indian male, arriving from Jeddah to Delhi on flight SV-756, said the Customs.

Acting on intelligence-based spot profiling, the officers became suspicious after the passenger's baggage triggered an alert during the X-ray scan.

Additionally, the passenger activated the door frame metal detector (DFMD), indicating the presence of metal.

A detailed examination of the baggage led to the discovery of 172 grams of yellow metal cut pieces and a chain, suspected to be gold, cleverly concealed inside dates, according to Customs.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)