Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Offers Prayers at Sankat Mochan Dham on Hanuman Jayanti

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta extended greetings on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti and offered prayers at Sankat Mochan Dham, Siddh Hanuman Mandir in Karol Bagh on Saturday.

"All over the country, people are excited and celebrating Hanuman Jayanti. From Ram Navami to Hanuman Jayanti the people are organising events. I am fortunate that today, as Chief Minister of Delhi, I stand with you in your happiness and sorrow and Baba's (Hanumanji) grace. Together, we have to make Delhi a better city. We will continue to do this work. With the blessings of Narendra Modi ji, Delhi will move forward. My best congratulations to all of you on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti," Rekha Gupta told reporters.

Devotees across the country thronged to the temples on Saturday to offer prayers on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the nation a happy Hanuman Jayanti.

"Best wishes to the countrymen on Hanuman Jayanti. With the blessings of Sankatmochan, may all of you always remain healthy, happy and prosperous in life; this is my wish," the Prime Minister posted on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also conveyed his heartfelt greetings to the nation on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

"Greetings to all countrymen on the occasion of Shri Hanuman Jayanti. May Lord Bajrangbali, the trouble savior, remove all the troubles and provide strength, intelligence, wisdom, and a long life. Jai Shri Ram!" Shah posted on X.

Jabalpur's Pachmatha temple had prepared a special Maha Thali with 56 traditional dishes from across India and a massive 5,000 kg laddu.

Marking its silver jubilee, the Hanuman Mandir Seva Samiti and Mahila Mandal are set to organise a grand three-day celebration

Hanuman Jayanti or Hanuman Janmotsav celebrates the birth of Lord Hanuman, an ardent follower of Lord Ram.

Hanuman Jayanti marks the birth of Lord Hanuman and is observed on the day of the full moon in the Hindu month of Chaitra, which occurs in March or April. It also goes by the name Chaitra Poornima. On this auspicious occasion, devotees across the world keep fast and offer puja to the deity. Devotees chant Hanuman Mantras to form a deeper connection with Lord Hanuman.

The festivities are marked by colourful processions, cultural performances and the sharing of prasad.

On this auspicious occasion, devotees across the world keep fast and offer puja to the deity. Devotees chant Hanuman Mantras to appease Sankatmochan and form a deeper connection with Lord Hanuman. (ANI)