Delhi CM Rekha Gupta holds 'Jan Milan Samaroh' at her residence

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday conducted 'Jan Milan Samaroh' at her residence, where she greeted and interacted with people.

A large number of people gathered at her residence to meet the Chief Minister. Citizens and supporters also presented bouquets to the Delhi CM as they met her during the event.

The program witnessed enthusiastic participation, with attendees engaging in discussions with the Chief Minister. Several party workers were also present at the gathering.

On Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta met slum dwellers in the RK Puram assembly constituency in the national capital. She said that her government was seeking public suggestions for preparing the upcoming budget, and the meeting was part of that exercise.

"Delhi government is going among the public to take suggestions for the Delhi budget. Today, I met the people living in the slums in the RK Puram assembly constituency and took suggestions from them," Gupta said.

The Chief Minister also visited Bhanwar Singh Camp in Vasant Vihar and interacted with women.

The Delhi Budget 2025-26 is expected to be tabled between March 24 and 26.

On Thursday, the Chief Minister held an interactive session with traders, businessmen, and business organisations to gather suggestions for the upcoming Delhi Budget 2025.

Business representatives from across the national capital participated in the discussion, highlighting key issues faced by the business community.

Speaking to the media, CM Gupta acknowledged the challenges raised during the session and outlined the government's plans to resolve them.

"As part of the Viksit Delhi Budget 2025-26 consultation series, we invited representatives from all business organisations, industrial bodies, and people from the business community across Delhi. Today, I received very valuable suggestions from them. From what I understood, years of past governments' rule have left them with pain and suffering. They are deeply troubled--both by bureaucracy and impractical policies. In the name of development, there has been zero performance," said CM Gupta.

She emphasised infrastructure challenges, saying, "Even today, industrial areas remain neglected. Streets, drains, and basic infrastructure are still in poor condition. The necessary updates and improvements that should have taken place in industrial areas have not been done. Even small market complexes and large commercial hubs like Lajpat Nagar continue to face numerous issues, including a lack of public toilets and other essential facilities."

She further said the government aims to include all sections of society and wishes to provide a Budget that brings Delhi closer to PM Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Delhi. (ANI)