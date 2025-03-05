Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Highlights Pending Issues in Shalimar Bagh, Slams AAP Government

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday visited the Shalimar Bagh area and said that many issues have been pending since the last government (AAP).

Speaking to the media, the CM highlighted concerns such as water scarcity, road conditions, and the ongoing tree-cutting problem that has been unresolved since the previous AAP government.

"There have been many issues, including water, roads, and tree cutting, that have been pending since the last government. The areas that I visited today are facing water-related issues. There is a problem of stray dogs across the city. We will have to take the opinion of experts and the law on this. We have to work to ensure that animal rights are protected and also help the public," CM Rekha Gupta said.

Earlier on Tuesday, CM Gupta inspected the GTB hospital and lamented the previous Aam Aadmi Party government over the alleged wastage of healthcare equipment and 'poor state' of health infrastructure in the national capital.

Days after the CAG report was tabled in the Delhi Assembly, the Chief Minister said that hospital equipment worth thousands of crores, mentioned in the CAG report, have not been used to date since the Covid pandemic outbreak.

CM Gupta further alleged that only temporary buildings were constructed by the previous AAP government, but no real health facility is available there.

"The inspection is going on and in this hospital, I can see that the entire godown is filled with equipment," the Chief Minister told reporters.

"As per the hospital's list, there are 458 oxygen concentrators, 146 ventilators, 36000 PPE kits. There are masks, bedding, and so many things that are lying out here since the Corona outbreak. This is not just the story of one hospital, but godowns in almost every hospital are filled like this. I mentioned in the house also yesterday that equipment worth crores of Rupees is lying down in the hospitals without any utilisation. Even if any expert reviews it the equipment, it is not in the condition to be used," CM Gupta said. (ANI)