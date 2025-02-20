Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Chairs First Cabinet Meeting, Announces Ayushman Bharat Scheme and CAG Reports

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who chaired the first cabinet meeting hours after taking oath of office, announced that her government will implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme with Rs 5 lakh top-up and present the 14 pending CAG reports in the first sitting of Assembly.

Addressing a press conference, Rekha Gupta said that the Delhi government will implement the Centre's flagship scheme in the national capital. This was a pre-poll promise of the BJP, which had targeted the AAP government for not implementing the scheme.

She also announced the tabling of CAG reports, which had not been tabled by the AAP government.

"In the first Cabinet meeting, we discussed and passed two agendas - to implement in Delhi the Ayushman Bharat scheme with Rs 5 lakhs top up and tabling of 14 CAG reports in the first seating of the Assembly. We will fulfil all the commitments that we have made to the people." Rekha Gupta said.

She said the Delhi government will pay for the top-up and will sign a MoU with the Centre.

Asked about AAP leader and former Chief Minister Atishi pointing out that BJP had promised to pass the scheme to provide Rs 2,500 to women every month in the first cabinet meeting, Rekha Gupta said the BJP government will set its agenda.

"It's our government; the agenda will be ours. Let us work. She doesn't need to tell us everything; she has done what she has to while in power," she said.

Atishi on Thursday expressed hope that the first cabinet meeting of the new BJP government in Delhi, which Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will chair on Thursday, will take the decision to give Rs 2500 per month to women of Delhi as promised by the party before the assembly polls.

She said BJP leaders had promised that first instalment will be released on March 8, which is observed as International Women's Day.

"During the Delhi assembly elections, PM Modi and BJP leaders had promised that as soon as the government is formed, the scheme to give Rs 2500 per month to every woman will be passed in the first cabinet meeting, and the first instalment will be given by March 8. Today at 7 pm there is the first cabinet meeting of the new government. Every woman in Delhi is waiting that BJP fulfills its promise," Atishi said in a post on X.

"Being a woman Chief Minister, it is expected from Rekha Guptaji that she will definitely fulfill the promise made to the women of Delhi," she added.

Rekha Gupta also announced portfolios of her council of ministers.

Rekha Gupta will have portfolios of General Administration, Services, Finance, Revenue, Women and Child Development, Land and Building, Information and Public Relations, Vigilance, Administrative Reforms, Planning and other departments not allocated to any other ministry.

The BJP had said in its manifesto for Delhi polls that it will implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme, ensuring affordable and quality healthcare for every citizen.

"In our first cabinet meeting, we will implement the central government's Ayushman Bharat Yojana, to provide free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh and the state government will provide Rs 5 lakh additional cover for all the poor families," it said. (ANI)