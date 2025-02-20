Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Allocates Cabinet Portfolios, Mishra Gets Law Ministry

New Delhi: After the first cabinet meeting, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday allocated portfolios to the Ministers in the state government.

The ministries have been divided among six MLAs, who were elected in the recently held Delhi assembly elections and sworn in as ministers on Thursday morning.

As Chief Minister, Gupta has taken responsibility for departments such as General Administration, Services, Finance, Revenue, Women and Child Development, Land and Building, Information and Public Relations, Vigilance, Administrative Reforms, Planning, and any other departments not allocated to any other ministry.

"These departments will remain with me as the Chief Minister: General Administration, Services, Finance, Revenue, Women and Child Development, Land and Building, Information and Public Relations, Vigilance, Administrative Reforms, Planning and other departments not allocated to any other ministry," Gupta said during a presser.

"In the first Cabinet meeting, we discussed and passed two agendas - to implement in Delhi the Ayushman Bharat scheme with Rs 5 lakhs top up and tabling of 14 CAG reports in the first seating of the Assembly," the Delhi CM said.

BJP MLA Pravesh Verma will be in-charge of the Public Works Department (PWD), Legislative Affairs, Irrigation and Flood Control Department (I&FC), Water, and Gurdwara elections.

After the first Cabinet meet Parvesh Verma said, "Ayushman scheme implemented in Delhi and CAG reports will be tabled soon."

Minister Ashish Sood has been allocated Home, Power, Urban Development, Education, Higher Education, Training and Technical Education department.

Manjinder Singh Sira, BJP MLA from Rajouri Garden, will be responsible for the Food and Supplies, Forest and Environment, and Industries departments. Minister Ravinder Singh (Indraj) has been allocated the Social Welfare, SC and ST Welfare, Cooperative, and Elections departments.

Minister Kapil Mishra has been given Law and Justice, Labour, Employment, Art and Culture, Language, and Tourism departments.

Pankaj Kumar Singh has been given the responsibility of Health and Family welfare, transport and Information Technology department.

Earlier today, CM Rekha Gupta and her cabinet attended the evening Aarti on the banks of the Yamuna and said that the resolution of making the Yamuna clean will be the priority of the Delhi government. (ANI)