Delhi CM Gupta Initiates Assembly with 'Kheer Ceremony' Ahead of Budget

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday prepared the ceremonial 'Kheer' ahead of the inaugural budget session of the newly elected government in the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

Marking a unique start to the financial proceedings, the newly elected Chief Minister extended her gratitude to those involved in the budget-making process, stating, "A big congratulations to all the leaders, ministers, MLAs, and people who gave their suggestions, as well as our leadership under which we have crafted this budget."

Highlighting the significance of the event, she added, "For the first time, such a ceremony has been held in Delhi. Kheer ki mithas se budget. It has been offered to Lord Ram and will now be served to the people who contributed their suggestions."

The Delhi Legislative Assembly is set to convene its first budget session under the BJP government, with the state budget scheduled to be presented on March 25.

The budget session, running from March 24 to March 28 with provisions for extension, marks a significant moment for the BJP government, which returned to power after 27 years in the recent 2025 Delhi Legislative Assembly election.

Earlier, auto drivers, traders and shopkeepers gathered at the Vidhan Sabha to participate in a 'Kheer' ceremony.

BJP MLA Karnail Singh stated, "People from all sections of society, including traders and shopkeepers, have been invited. Today marks the first day of the budget session. 'Meethi kheer, meetha budget'."

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta will be moving a motion for the election of financial committees, marking an important step in the assembly's financial governance, according to the List of Business of the House.

"Rekha Gupta, Chief Minister, to move the following motion: "That the Members of this House do proceed to elect in the manner required under Rule 192(2), Rule 194(2) and Rule 196(2) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Legislative Assembly of National Capital Territory of Delhi, nine Members each from amongst themselves to serve as Members of the Committee on Public Accounts, Committee on Estimates and Committee on Government Undertakings beginning from 1st April 2025," the list read.

Additionally, Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht and Member Om Prakash Sharma will present the First Report of the Business Advisory Committee. This report is expected to provide valuable insights into the assembly's business and legislative agenda. Members Sanjay Goyal and Poonam Sharma will present the First Report of the Committee on Private Members' Bills, according to the List of Business.

During the budget session, the CAG report on the functioning of DTC will also be tabled in the House, the Delhi Assembly Secretariat said in a statement. This would be the third CAG report, which will be tabled in the House. (ANI)