Delhi CEO Bans Print Ads on Poll Day Ahead of February 5 Assembly Elections

New Delhi: Ahead of the February 5 Delhi assembly elections, Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi wrote to all national and state political parties, directing them and their candidates to not publish any advertisement in the print media on the poll day and one day before poll day in Delhi region.

"No political party or candidate or any other organisation or person shall publish any advertisement in the print media on poll day and one day before poll day unless the contents of political advertisements are got pre-certified by them from the MCMC Committee at the state/district level," the letter reads.

Notably, 70 assembly seats in Delhi will go to polls on February 5 and counting of votes will be on February 8.

Meanwhile, a total of 719 candidates will contest elections on the 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly for the upcoming polls scheduled to be held on February 5, according to the Election Commission of India.

According to the data of the ECI, the total number of candidates after scrutiny is 719. The nominations were filed by 981 candidates.

A total of 1,040 nominations have been accepted during scrutiny of the nominations filed by several candidates for the assembly elections for the 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly. As per the ECI, a total of 477 nominations have been rejected out of the total nominations filed.

The most number of candidates is in the New Delhi assembly constituency--23, while the lowest number of candidates is in Patel Nagar and Kasturba Nagar--5.

The maximum number of nomination papers was also filed in the New Delhi Assembly Constituency and a total of 29 candidates had filed 40 nomination papers for this seat.

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is contesting elections from the New Delhi seat against the sons of two former Delhi CMs, i.e., BJP's Parvesh Verma (son of Sahib Singh Verma) and Congress' Sandeep Dikshit (son of Sheila Dikshit).

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats. (ANI)