Conspiracy was hatched to stop Arvind Kejriwal's work Delhi CM Atishi Marlena

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi Marlena on Thursday alleged a conspiracy that was hatched against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, saying that he was arrested so that the work being done by him as the Chief Minister could stop.

"Arvind Kejriwal came out of jail and all the work is being done on a "war footing," the Delhi Chief Minister said, adding that many decisions were taken in the cabinet meeting, including the restart of the Electric Vehicle (EV) policy that would help curb the pollution.

"For 10 years, the AAP government of Delhi has been working for the people of Delhi in every field. The Delhi government has also been working to make Delhi ultra-modern through new innovative policies. When other parties did not do this in their states, a conspiracy was hatched to stop the work of Arvind Kejriwal and then Arvind Kejriwal was arrested. After that, pensions were stopped, salaries were stopped, and even sewer water disposal was stopped," Delhi CM Atishi said in a presser.

CM Atishi informed that 12 per cent EV vehicles were registered in Delhi between the years 2023 and 2024, which is double the national average. She added that the EV policy was stopped after Kejriwal went to jail.

"Arvind Kejriwal was sent to jail and EV policy was also obstructed. For the last ten months, there has been no subsidy on EVs and no exemption in road tax. Today, the cabinet of the Delhi government has decided to start an EV policy. EV policy has been extended till 30 March 2025," CM Atishi said.

"Anyone who has bought an electric vehicle after January 1, 2024, will get subsidy and the road tax exemption will be available again on new EVs," she added.

CM Atishi informed about the Delhi SC/ST/OBC/Minority and Handicapped Finance & Development Corporation Limited (DSFDC), a corporation meant for people from marginalised communities to take loans.

"125 employees here were not getting salary since January February. Today, the cabinet has decided to give a grant of 17 crores for them," she added.

A Bachelor of Optometry program will run from the Guru Nanak Eye Centre, where the Delhi government has decided to open an optometry training wing.

Speaking about the notice issued by Delhi High Court over implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in the national capital, CM Atishi said that the government was ready to implement the schemes. She said, however, there were limited categories in the Ayushman Bharat.

"The Delhi government has always shown commitment towards health facilities. The Delhi government is ready to implement these principal Ayushman Yojanas. But there is a contradiction in the facilities of the Delhi government and Ayushman Yojana. Everything is free in Delhi government hospitals.

However, there are limited categories in Ayushman Bharat. It also says that if you have a refrigerator, vehicle or concrete house, you will not get the benefit. Ayushman Bharat puts a cap of Rs 5 lakh on a family. If two members are ill at the same time, one will not get the benefit. We do not want to remove free medical care. Therefore, we have given direction to the health department to consider how to implement Ayushman Yojana without harming anyone." CM Atishi Marlena said.

Speaking on the recent blast in Prashant Vihar near a school, CM Atishi said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were responsible for such incidents.

"A blast took place near a school two streets away from the Prashant Vihar blast site. Such incidents are coming to light every day. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP are responsible for such incidents. The Centre has only one responsibility in Delhi: law and order. All other responsibilities are with the Delhi government. Today, Delhi has become like Mumbai with its underworld in the 90s. I would like to tell the BJP that if the Home Minister gets free from election campaigning, he should also think about the safety of the people of Delhi," CM Atishi said. (ANI)