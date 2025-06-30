Committed to make Delhi pollution-free, green: CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday said the government is taking concrete steps to make the national capital pollution-free and green.

“Public transportation is being rapidly converted to electric vehicles, which will not only reduce pollution but also provide Delhi residents with clean and affordable transportation,” said CM Gupta in a post on X.

Elaborating on steps being taken to clean the city’s air, she said, “Dust pollution is being effectively controlled at construction sites and major roads through technologies like smoke guns and sprinklers.”

The CM also highlighted the government’s tree plantation efforts under the campaign 'Ek ped, Maa ke Naam (One tree in the name of Mother)'.

“Tree plantation has been given the form of a social movement. We are moving forward with a commitment to making Delhi a healthy, green, and environmentally friendly global city,” she said.

The Chief Minister, in an earlier post, said, “The Delhi government's goal is to develop the Capital into an accessible, inclusive, and empowered city.”

“Whether it is the expansion of healthcare services, innovation in education, the establishment of new safety standards, or the strengthening of infrastructure - with service, good governance, and the welfare of the poor as its core principles, the government is working with full commitment and responsibility on all fronts,” she wrote.

The Chief Minister’s remarks on the city’s air come a day after Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and PWD Minister and area MLA Pravesh Sahib Singh explored science-driven solutions for creating a Clean Air Zone at Nehru Park.

The Delhi government is evaluating whether the installation of outdoor air purifiers across public parks can create micro-climates of significantly cleaner air, particularly during increased AQI days, said Sirsa.

Sirsa said the pilot project is part of a larger exploratory study that could lead to Delhi’s first Clean Air Zone, if found viable.

Similar Clean Air Zones could be considered at Connaught Place, Khan Market, and other high-footfall locations. “These would be undertaken via Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) partnerships to avoid burdening public finances,” he said.

