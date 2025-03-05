Budget of Delhi will fulfil expectations of people: CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday said that the budget of Delhi will fulfil the expectations of people and for this purpose she will herself meet woman, families, youth and professionals from different sectors.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said, "I will go and meet sisters and families in slum areas, I will talk to them regarding the expectations they have from this govt. Discussions will be held with youths and professionals from different sectors. The budget of Delhi will fulfil the expectations of people."

The Chief Minister also took a dig at the opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and stated that nobody has to remind the government about their agenda. This comes after AAP leaders put up posters and banners at the ITO Flyover to protest against the BJP-led Delhi government's delay in implementing the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana.

"We will fulfil all the promises we have mentioned in our manifesto whether it is the scheme of Rs 2,100 to all women or cylinder. Nobody has to remind us that our agenda will carry on, not theirs (AAP)" CM Gupta said.

Earlier today, Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra emphasized that the upcoming budget of the national capital will be the budget of the people of Delhi in which all the suggestions from all sections will be inducted.

"It is CM Rekha Gupta's decision that the budget be prepared after consulting the people of Delhi. She is meeting women, and after that, she will meet businessmen in Delhi. We will look at the suggestions received from everyone and then include them in the budget. This will be the budget of the people of Delhi," Mishra told ANI.

On Monday, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the Budget for 'Viksit Delhi' will be presented in the Assembly between March 24 and 26, in which the government will strive to take suggestions from all sections of the society.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Chief Minister Gupta emphasized that the budget will be a 'Viksit Delhi' budget, prioritizing Delhi's development.

"The Viksit Delhi Budget 2025-26 will be presented between March 24 and March 26. The government will strive to take all sections of society along for the development of Delhi, incorporating their suggestions," the Chief Minister said.

Gupta said, "Financial assistance for women, expansion of health services, promoting public transport, reducing pollution, cleaning the Yamuna, employment, welfare of senior citizens, and other important issues were part of our manifesto. Our aim now is to take into account the priorities of the people of Delhi and prepare the budget outline accordingly."

"Instructions have been given to officials of all departments to include the suggestions of all stakeholders to increase public participation and incorporate them into the budget. To facilitate this, an email (ViksitDelhiBudget_25@delhi.gov.in) and WhatsApp number (999962025) have been launched, allowing any citizen of Delhi to submit their suggestions," the Delhi Chief minister added. (ANI)