British Tourist Raped in Delhi Hotel; Two Arrested

New Delhi: One person has been arrested for allegedly raping a British woman at a hotel in Mahipalpur area of Delhi, while his accomplice has been taken into custody on molestation charges, Delhi police said on Thursday.

According to Delhi police, the woman had traveled from the UK to meet the accused, whom she had befriended through social media.

The incident came to light after the victim approached the police, who registered a case and arrested both suspects.

Police said that the woman arrived in Delhi and booked a hotel room where she met the man on Tuesday. However, she soon felt that he was attempting to assault her, leading to an argument between them.

The accused then allegedly raped her. The woman managed to escape and reached the hotel's reception, but as she attempted to leave, another man allegedly molested her in the lift.

Delhi Police have arrested both suspects and have informed the British High Commission about the incident.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)