Both of us will work together: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta calls Pravesh Verma "brother"

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday called Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma "brother" on the birth anniversary of former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma and said that both of them will work together and finish all unfinished work in the national capital.

"I have received blessings from Sahib Singh ji since childhood. He also became the Chief Minister after winning from Shalimar Bagh. The people of Shalimar Bagh are very happy. People say 'Sahib Singh ji the ab Rekha Gupta aai hai'. His vision and hard work is being praised by each and every person. People say thi 'Neta yadi ho toh Sahib Singh jaisa ho.' It was my good fortune that I, Rachna and Parvesh were in the same school. Both of us, brother and sister (Parvesh and Rekha) will work together and finish all his unfinished work," Gupta said.

The Delhi CM in a post on X also paid tribute to former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma and said that his contribution in the service of Delhi and the country will always be inspiring.

"Tributes to former Delhi Chief Minister Late Shri Sahib Singh Verma ji on his birth anniversary. His contribution in the service of Delhi and the country will always be inspiring. He gave a new direction to society with his determination, hard work and public welfare policies. His dedicated life will continue to inspire us to work in continuous service and national interest," Gupta posted on X in Hindi.

Rekha Gupta defeated AAP's Bandana Kumari from Shalimar Bagh by a margin of 29,595 votes.

Meanwhile, Delhi minister Kapil Mishra remembered former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma and said that the pending works in the national capital will be completed.

"The large crowd, even after so many years, proves how huge a personality he was... The CM and Minister Parvesh Verma have given an important hint regarding this place (Swabhiman Sthal)... The pending works will be completed and Delhi will keep getting inspired by Sahib Singh Ji," he said.

Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma said that the government will complete the former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma's unfinished work in the national capital.

"Development work in Delhi started 30 years ago during the BJP government. Since then, only politics has happened in Delhi... We will complete his (former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma) unfinished work and we are committed to making Viksit Delhi," Verma told ANI.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Delhi Ministers Parvesh Verma, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ashish Sood and other leaders paid floral tribute to former Delhi CM.

Parvesh Verma performed havan on the occasion of the birth anniversary of his late father in the national capital.

Sahib Singh Verma was born in a farmer's family at Mundka Village in Delhi on March 15, 1943. He began his political career as an RSS worker and was elected to the Delhi Municipal Corporation on a Janata Party ticket in 1997.

He became Chief Minister of Delhi in 1996 and continued on this post for more than two and a half years.

Bharatiya Janata Party won 48 seats in a historic mandate, returning to power in the national capital after 27 years. (ANI)