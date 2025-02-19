BJP to Hold Legislative Meeting Today to Finalize Delhi CM Selection

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party will hold a legislative meeting with its top leadership to finalise the Chief Minister and Cabinet Minister of Delhi as the party is set to return to the capital after 27 years.

The party formed the government in Delhi after defeating the Aam Aadmi Party in the recent assembly elections, securing 48 out of 70 seats. The suspense over the CM of Delhi is likely to be over today after the party meeting.

The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled to take place on February 20 at 4:30 pm Ramilila Maidan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states, NDA leaders, Union Ministers, and other prominent figures will attend the ceremony, a Party top source told ANI.

A cultural program featuring music and songs will precede the ceremony, Around 30,000 guests have been invited to the ceremony. RSS leaders and spiritual Dharm Gurus will also attend the oath ceremony. Industrialists, celebrities likely to attend the programme, BJP leaders and workers from other states who were deployed for the Delhi Assembly elections have also been invited to the ceremony. Laddli Bahanas, Delhi farmers, and around 30,000 guests are also invited to the oath-taking ceremony.

Speaking about the preparations, BJP MP Yogender Chandolia on Tuesday said that the reparations are in full swing at Ram Leela Maidan, with continuous meetings being held to finalise the arrangements.

Chandolia told ANI, "Preparations are in full swing at Ram Leela Maidan. Continued meetings are being held. A meeting regarding preparations is also being held. A large number of people will be participating (in the ceremony)."

The ceremony promises to be a high-profile event, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Cabinet, and Chief Ministers from various states in attendance.

Chandolia expressed his excitement, stating that the people of Delhi have given a mandate to Modi, and the BJP is eager to form the government.

"The Prime Minister is going to be there. Along with the cabinet, the Chief Ministers of the states (BJP) will also be there. It will be a grand event because, after 27 years, we are going to form our government in Delhi...BJP has got a chance to form the government in Delhi. The people of Delhi have given the mandate to Narendra Modi ji...," added Chandolia.

A key meeting took place at the BJP headquarters on Monday regarding preparations for Delhi's new government's oath-taking ceremony.

The meeting, attended by BJP's National General Secretary Vinod Tawde and Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, finalized the ceremony's arrangements. (ANI)