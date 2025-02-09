BJP Leadership to Decide Delhi CM Candidate, Says Manjinder Singh Sirsa

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Sunday said that the Chief Minister face in Delhi will be decided by the top leadership of the party, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party's national president JP Nadda.

He said that the Chief Minister of Delhi will be the one who implements the vision laid down by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The Chief Minister (face) will be decided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, (BJP) National President and Union Home Minister. Delhi is a very important state and whoever is capable of implementing the vision laid down by PM Modi will be the Chief Minister," Sirsa, who won the 2025 Delhi assembly elections from Rajouri Garden seat, told ANI.

Hitting out at caretaker Chief Minister Atishi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, the BJP leader said that AAP government in Punjab must fulfil their promise to provide Rs 1,000 to women.

"I want to request Atishi to visit Kejriwal and remind about what they said in Punjab. Remind him about your accountability (over promises made in Punjab). Mothers and sisters are waiting since three years now for 1,000 rupees. Our party is capable, we don't need anybody (to remind us) ...Prime Minister does what he says," Sirsa said.

His reaction came after Atishi on Sunday said that they will ensure accountability from BJP and reminded them of their promises of depositing Rs 2,500 to women beneficiaries by March of this year.

Assuring the public that AAP will play the role of 'responsible' opposition, Atishi said that the party will ensure that every woman receives the amount and other benefits promised by the BJP.

"BJP promised that in the first cabinet meeting, the scheme of Rs 2,500 will be passed and by 8th March, Rs. 2,500 will be deposited in the accounts of all women of Delhi. AAP will ensure accountability of the BJP on this and ensure that every woman in Delhi gets this Rs 2,500 from the BJP. We will also ensure that the work that AAP has done in the last 10 years is not stopped by the BJP." Atishi said.

Earlier in the day, Sirsa said, "The public of Delhi voted overwhelmingly for the BJP on the call of PM Modi...We are happy as Delhi has got rid of the 'AAP-da'."

BJP is poised to form the government in Delhi after 27 years as the party secured over two-third majority in assembly polls, ending over 10 years' rule of AAP.

The last BJP government in Delhi was from 1993 to 1998.

Of the 70 assembly constituencies, BJP has won 48 seats with AAP winning in merely 22 constituencies with its prominent leaders including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, former minister Satyendra Jain and Saurabh Bharadwaj among others lost the polls.

Sirsa managed to get 64,132 votes and won against AAP's Dhanwati Chandelaa by a margin of 18,190 votes. Meanwhile, Congress candidate Dharam Pal Chandela received merely 3,198 votes. (ANI)