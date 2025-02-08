BJP Confident of Comfortable Majority, Predicts 35+ Seats

New Delhi: Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor on Saturday exuded confidence in the party's victory and said that BJP is going to form government with a reasonable and comfortable majority.

Speaking to ANI, Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, "I have faith in the Delhites and their decision of change, have faith in feedback of my party workers and the national and state leadership especially under Virendraa Sachdeva. I believe this election is an election of change and BJP is going to form the government for the service of the Delhites."

"We will form the government with reasonable, comfortable majority for service of Delhi," he affirmed.

Delhi BJP General Secretary Vishnu Mittal also spoke to ANI about Delhi polls and asserted that the party is certain of winning the elections, predicting a victory on over 35 seats.

He claimed that the people of Delhi, including slum dwellers, voted overwhelmingly for BJP, rejecting AAP's 11-year rule due to issues like polluted air, water contamination, and poor sanitation.

"We are 100 per cent confident of BJP's victory in Delhi Assembly polls. The party is going to secure over 35 seats here. Delhi public has openly voted for the BJP," said Mittal.

Adding further, Mittal said, "The slum dwellers of Delhi have also voted for BJP because they gave 11 years to AAP, but what did they receive from them? Polluted air and water, heaps of garbage, blocked sewages and drains. That is why Delhites have voted for BJP."

BJP has crossed the majority mark in the Delhi Assembly election results, as per the early trends depicted by the Election Commission of India.

BJP is currently leading on 48 seats while the AAP is ahead on 22 seats.

The majority mark to form the government in the national capital is 36.

Polling for the 70-member Assembly was held on February 5, with a total voter turnout recorded at 60.54 per cent. (ANI)