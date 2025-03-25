Biggest increase in country: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta on state budget

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled a groundbreaking budget for 2025-26 on Tuesday, boasting the largest increase in any budget across the country.

The budget has seen a significant rise of 31.58% from the previous year, with a total allocation of Rs1 lakh crore for various sectors, including education, transport, and urban development.

"In 2024-2025, the budget was Rs 76,000 crore, and this time the budget is Rs 1 lakh crore, which is an increase of 31.58 per cent. We can call it the biggest increase in any budget in the country," said Gupta.

The education sector received a significant boost, with an increased allocation of Rs 19,291 crore, a 17% rise from the previous year's budget of Rs 16,396 crore. The transport sector has also seen a massive increase in allocation, with a 73% rise in budget. This will be used to improve road connectivity, expand the metro network, and enhance public transportation services.

Furthermore, the budget for Housing and Urban Development has been increased by 9%. This will focus on providing affordable housing, improving sanitation, and enhancing urban infrastructure.

"In the education sector, Rs 16,396 crore was to be spent in 2024-2025, which we have increased to Rs 19,291 crore in our budget and increased it by 17 per cent... We have increased the budget for the transport sector by 73 per cent...Budget for the Housing and Urban Development has been increased by 9 per cent....," said Gupta.

This increased investment in education is expected to improve the quality of schools and educational infrastructure in Delhi.

Ahead of this, Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra hailed the budget as "historic," emphasizing its focus on infrastructure development.

"The focus laid on infrastructure in this Budget had been missing in the last few years. I am grateful to the CM for the proposed allocations for Tourism, Culture and Law Departments," he said.

Other BJP leaders, including Arvinder Singh Lovely and Satish Upadhyay, praised the budget for its well-balanced approach and potential to drive development in Delhi.

"This Budget is a perfect roadmap for the holistic development of Delhi. Every sector, including health, transport, and education, has been touched upon in this Budget," stated Lovely.

"This Rs 1 lakh crores Budget will give the speed of a bullet train to development in Delhi," said Upadhyay

Other BJP leaders also praised the Budget's structured approach. BJP MLA Kailash Gahlot remarked, "...It is a well-thought-out Budget," while BJP MLA Shikha Roy described it as a symbol of good governance. "There could not have been a more complete Budget than this. It is a Budget of good governance," she said.

With a historic increase in funding and significant allocations for critical sectors, the Delhi Budget 2025-26 has drawn mixed responses across the political corridor.

Overall, Delhi's budget for 2025-26 prioritizes the needs of its citizens, focusing on education, transport, and housing. With a total allocation of Rs 1 lakh crore, this budget is expected to drive growth, development, and improvement in the quality of life for Delhi's residents. (ANI)