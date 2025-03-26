Atishi writes to Delhi Assembly Speaker, urges to have discussion on Budget

New Delhi: Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Legislative Assembly Atishi wrote to Speaker Vijender Gupta on Wednesday and requested that the next three days be devoted solely to discussing the Budget.

"The Annual Budget Estimate 2025-26 was laid down before the Delhi Assembly yesterday by the Hon'ble Chief Minister, Mrs. Rekha Gupta. Being an experienced legislator and even more experienced public representative, you are well aware that the annual Budget Estimate is most important document to be laid down before any Assembly. After it is laid down, it is followed by several days of discussion. Legislators from both sides of the aisle present their views and the Finance Minister responds to all those issues before the Budget is finally passed by the Assembly. Not only is this discussion and debate important for the legislators, but it is closely watched by the voters of Delhi, and people across the country," Atishi said in a letter.

"It was expected that the remaining 3 days of the current session would largely be spent on discussion on the budget. I was astounded to see that the 'List of Business' has so many items that barely one hour of discussion would be possible on the Budget," she added.

Atishi further said that no information has been provided on how much time will be devoted to discussion on the Budget

"How can a Budget be discussed in this manner? Will an Assembly of 70 MLAs spend barely one hour in discussing the Annual Budget? Will it be sandwiched between 5 other agenda items? It almost seems that the Government wants to avoid a detailed discussion on the Budget. This is deeply worrying. First the Government has gone against all Parliamentary precedents and not tabled the Economic Survey before the Budget. And now the discussion on the Budget is being sandwiched between so many other issues. No information has been provided on how much time will be devoted to discussion on the Budget or how much time will be given to the Ruling Party and the Opposition," she said.

The Delhi LoP said that the remaining discussion and business could be kept on March 28.

"It is beginning to seem as if the Government wants to hide something. What is the economic data and analysis in the Economic Survey that the Government does not want to bring to light?.. Sir as the Speaker, it is your responsibility to ensure the sanctity of parliamentary procedures and ethos. It is requested that the next 2 days should be devoted solely to the discussion on the Budget. The remaining discussion and business can be kept on 28th March or the session maybe extended by a day, if needed," the LoP said.

On Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presented the budget as a "historic" step towards transforming Delhi into an investment and innovation-friendly city.

With a total allocation of Rs 1 lakh crore, this budget is expected to drive growth, development, and improvement in the quality of life for Delhi's residents.

The budget has seen a significant rise of 31.58% from the previous year, with a total allocation of Rs1 lakh crore for various sectors, including education, transport, and urban development.

"In 2024-2025, the budget was Rs 76,000 crore, and this time, the budget is Rs 1 lakh crore, which is an increase of 31.58 per cent. We can call it the biggest increase in any budget in the country," said Gupta. (ANI)