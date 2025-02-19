Arvind Kejriwal Pays Tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on 395th Birth Anniversary

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday paid tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the occasion of his 395th birth anniversary.

Taking to social media X, Kejriwal wrote that Shivaji Maharaj was a symbol of valor, self-respect, and bravery.

"On the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a symbol of valor, self-respect and bravery, I bow down to him. His indomitable courage, skillful leadership and determination for self-rule will always inspire us. Hail Bhavani, Hail Shivaji," the post read.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, attended the 395th birth anniversary celebration of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the Shivneri Fort in Junnar.

Addressing the public on the occasion, CM Fadnavis promised to develop and remove encroachment from his forts.

Fadnavis said, "I extend my wishes to all the citizens on the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary. Every year, we come here to take the inspiration from this fort to serve the Maharashtra. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was not just a warrior but also a good administrator. We will develop all his forts. We are constituting a task force to remove the encroachment from all the forts."

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde informed that the Maharashtra government has sought them to be enlisted in UNESCO World Heritage List with Shivneri being one of them.

"By putting tilak of soil from Shivaji Maharaj's fort, we pledge to work for the development of Maharashtra till our last breath and last drop of blood. Whenever we come here, we get inspiration and feel a different energy. 12 forts are being sent to UNESCO and Shivneri is one of them. The birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is celebrated even in foreign countries. It is also being celebrated in UP's Agra," Shinde said.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar also emphasised Shivaji Maharaj's legacy and his inspirational influence on people.

"Lakhs of people visit here (Shivneri Fort) today to pay their respect every year. Several forts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj are the inspiration for all the citizens. We will ensure no lack of funds for the development of all the forts of Shivaji Maharaj. The good governance and social justice of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj are still an inspiration for us to work accordingly," Pawar said.

Shivaji Maharaj was born on February 19, 1630, at Shivneri Fort in Pune. The renowned Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birthday is commemorated during the festival of Jayanti.Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a 17th-century Indian warrior king who founded the Maratha Empire. He is considered to be one of the greatest warriors in Indian history.

In 1674, he laid the foundation of the Maratha Empire in western India after fighting fiercely with the Mughals in 1670. In addition to creating a well-organized administrative system, Shivaji Maharaj established a broad civil code for the local populace. (ANI)