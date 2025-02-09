Anna Hazare Criticizes Arvind Kejriwal Over Governance, Calls Out 'Sheesh Mahal' Move

Social activist Anna Hazare, whose anti-corruption movement of 2011 became a catapult for the political career of Arvind Kejriwal, on Sunday criticized the former Delhi chief minister and AAP national convenor for his lack of understanding about serving society.

Hazare further stated that if Kejriwal understood the concept, he would not have thought of constructing a 'Sheesh Mahal'.

"Doing good work for society makes one happy from within... he did not understand this. Otherwise, he would have never thought of making the 'Sheesh Mahal..." Hazare said speaking to ANI.

Further, he stated that Kejriwal had given liquor licenses after coming to power. "He gave liquor licenses after coming to power. When he was with us.. he did not like liquor. Liquor is just a way to destroy everything..." Hazare said.

The social activist further said that his belief was that not all politics were bad but those who entered politics for money were wrong.

"Not all politics are bad. But those who enter politics for money, they are wrong. Many people in politics ae good and think of the society and the country..." Hazare said.

Meanwhile, Rekha Gupta, BJP party's winning candidate from Shalimar Bagh called the near-decade rule of the Aam Aadmi Party in the national capital an 'AAPda'.

She also slammed AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, calling them "self-centered".

The BJP leader further affirmed that huge development will be carried out in the national capital under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Speaking to ANI, Gupta said, "We can only expect development in Delhi from PM Modi. This victory goes to the leadership of PM Modi. People of Delhi are hopeful that PM Modi will do development here."

"The truth was revealed to the public that they (Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia) are self-centered. Nothing was done by them in the interest of the public. They were really an AAPda (disaster) for Delhi and people understood this," she added.

BJP won 48 seats in a historic mandate, returning to power in the national capital after 27 years. AAP won 22 seats while the Congress failed to win a single seat for the third time in a row. (ANI)