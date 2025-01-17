Two Jawans Injured in Bijapur Naxal Attack Now Out of Danger, Says Chhattisgarh Deputy CM

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma on Friday said that the two jawans injured inthe Bijapur Naxal attack are out of danger and in a healthy condition.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that the jawans are from Assam and Ladakh and are expected to recover soon. He mentioned that one of them sustained a leg injury, while the other suffered an eye injury and had surgery the previous day.

Speaking to ANI, Vijay Sharma said, "Both the jawans are now healthy and out of danger. One is from Assam and the other is from Ladakh and they will recover soon. One jawan has suffered a leg injury and doctors have said he will recover soon. The other has suffered an eye injury and underwent surgery yesterday. It was a difficult area and a major operation was carried out by the jawans."

The Deputy CM further said that the jawans have had communication with their families and that he has also spoken to them.

Earlier on Thursday, had termed the Bijapur Naxal attack as a cowardly act.

"This is a cowardly act of Naxals. They have placed IEDs everywhere. Security personnel, civilians and animals are also getting killed in it. Yesterday, 2 security personnel were hit by an IED. Both have been admitted to the hospital and both are safe," he told ANI.

Two jawans were injured in a pressure IED blast planted by Naxalites near Putkel village under the Basaguda police station area on Thursday morning, according to Bijapur Police. The injured jawans were evacuated and their condition was said to be stable and out of danger, the police added. The blast came amid the security forces intensifying anti-Naxal operations in Bijapur.

On January 12, five Naxalites including two women were killed in an encounter with security forces in Bijapur. Several automatic and other weapons and explosives were recovered from the forests under the National Park area of the Bijapur district.

The recovered weapons included one SLR rifle, one 12-bore rifle, two single-shot rifles, one BGL launcher, and one locally made Bharmar gun, along with explosives, Maoist literature, and other Naxal materials.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai saluted the courage of the security forces after the encounter. (ANI)