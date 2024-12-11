logo
Chhattisgarh: Two Jawans Injured in IED Blast, One Naxal Killed in Bijapur Encounter

Two DRG jawans injured in Bijapur IED blast, one Naxal killed in encounter during search ops
Dec 11, 2024, 09:08 AM
Naxal Killed in Bijapur Encounter

Bijapur (Chattisgarh): A Naxal was killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Wednesday, said officials.

According to Bijapur police, a search operation was launched in the area following the exchange of fire

Bijapur SP Jitendra Yadav said that two District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel were injured after a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) exploded in the area.

"Two DRG jawans injured in IED blast and one naxal killed in exchange of fire in Bijapur. Search operation underway," SP Jitendra Yadav said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

