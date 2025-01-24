Chhattisgarh News: 6-Month-Old Dies, 43 Injured in Mahasamund Bus-Truck Collision

Mahasamund (Chhattisgarh): A six-month-old baby girl was killed and 43 others were injured in a road accident that took place in Mahasamund district of Chhattisgarh, on Friday.

According to the Mahasamund police, a passenger bus rammed into a stationary truck near Saraipali town, resulting in the death of the child and injuring 43 other passengers.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed his condolences over the tragic incident.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Chief Minister said, "The news of the death of a girl and injury of 43 people in a road accident between a passenger bus and a truck at Saraipali in Mahasamund district is extremely sad. Treatment of the injured is ongoing. Instructions have been given to the administration for better medical facilities."

"I pray to God for the peace of the soul of the departed girl and to provide strength to her bereaved family and for the speedy recovery of the injured," he further said. (ANI)