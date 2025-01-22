Chhattisgarh Forces Neutralise 8 Maoist IEDs in Bijapur, Enhance Security

Bijapur: Security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district have successfully neutralised eight Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) weighing five kilograms each on Wednesday.

The IEDs, planted by Maoists, were discovered during a patrolling operation on the road from Mutvendi to Pidia under Gangalur police station limits., according to Bijapur Police.

A dedicated team from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) Bijapur, along with personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and other units, conducted the operation. They safely destroyed the IEDs, enhancing the safety and security of the area.

"During a recent area domination and demining operation, the dedicated Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) team from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) Bijapur, along with personnel from BDS Bijapur, 85th and 199th Battalion CRPF, and Cobra 205 and 210, effectively conducted patrolling in the region. Their efforts led to the discovery and recovery of eight IEDs, each weighing 5 kg, which had been planted by Maoists along the route from Mutvendi to Pidia," said Bijapur Police.

The team successfully ensured the safe destruction of these IEDs right on the spot, enhancing the safety and security of the area.

The IEDs were planted by the Maoists with the help of a pressure switch system to harm the police.

The Maoist organization is suffering heavy losses from the security forces. Due to the losses suffered by the Maoists in the last few months, the Maoists are trying to harm the security forces by planting IEDs on internal access routes, and footpaths in frustration and irritation, the victims of which are sometimes the common people and sometimes even mute animals.

Due to the vigilance and intelligence of the security forces deployed in the area, the nefarious designs of the Maoists are being foiled. The security forces are making every effort to maintain peace and security in the area.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday reaffirmed the state's strong stance in eradicating Maoism, describing it as cancer to society.

Speaking to ANI on the recent encounter in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband where bodies of 16 naxals were recovered following an encounter with the security forces, the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister highlighted the achievements of the security forces and their success in dealing with the Maoist threat, emphasising the government's commitment to eliminating Naxalism in the state.

Following this development, Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the efforts of the security forces, stating that it was a "mighty blow" to Naxalism.

"Another mighty blow to Naxalism. Our security forces achieved major success towards building a Naxal-free Bharat. The CRPF, SoG Odisha, and Chhattisgarh Police neutralised 14 Naxalites in a joint operation along the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border. With our resolve for a Naxal-free India and the joint efforts of our security forces, Naxalism is breathing its last today," the Union Home Minister stated. (ANI)