Chhattisgarh CM Launches Krishi Majdoor Kalyana Yojana, ₹10,000 Aid for Labourers

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday launched 'Deendayal Upadhyay Bhoomiheen Krishi Majdoor Kalyana Yojana' in Raipur.

Under this scheme, more than 5.62 lakh landless agricultural labourers, Baigas and Gunias of the state will be given financial assistance of Rs 10,000 annually.

Under this, an amount of more than Rs 562 crores was released to the beneficiaries of the scheme yesterday.

Taking to X, CM Sai said that 'Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Landless Agricultural Labourer Welfare Scheme' would bring prosperity to more than 5.62 lakh landless agricultural labourers of the state.

He further said that the double-engine government is determined for the welfare of landless agricultural labourers.

In a social media post on X, CM Sai wrote, "The resolution was fulfilled, another guarantee of Modiji was fulfilled. Today, on the launch of 'Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Landless Agricultural Labourer Welfare Scheme', prosperity has been spread among more than 5.62 lakh landless agricultural labourers of the state. Our double engine government is determined for the welfare of landless agricultural labourers."

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also participated in the 'Nagar Vikas Ke Sopan' program in Raipur and laid the foundation stone of 813 works worth Rs 155.38 crore.

CM Sai also inaugurated 70 works worth Rs 15.25 crore in various urban bodies of the state, including the foundation stone of water supply schemes to be built at a cost of Rs 270 crore under Amrit Mission-2.0 in 6 urban bodies.

Speaking to reporters, CM Sai said that January 20 is a proud and historic day for the urban bodies of the state.

CM Sai said, "This is a proud and historic day for the urban bodies of the state. Today, the foundation stone of works worth Rs 270 crores was laid in 6 urban bodies of the state. In other urban bodies, foundation stone of 813 works worth Rs 155.83 Crores was laid. 70 works Rs 15.85 Crores were also inaugurated today..." (ANI)