Chhattisgarh: 30 naxals killed in encounter with police in Narayanpur-Dantewada border

The operation, launched after intelligence inputs about Naxal presence in the Abhujmaad forest, has also led to the recovery of bodies of all seven Naxals and a large cache of weapons including AK 47 rifles and SLRs.
Oct 04, 2024, 03:23 PM
Narayanpur Dantewada encounter

Dantewada: Thirty Naxals have been killed so far in the encounter with police in the Maad area on Narayanpur-Dantewada border on Friday.
The encounter, which is still underway, has resulted in the recovery of the bodies of all seven deceased Naxals, along with a large cache of weapons like the AK 47 and SLR.

The encounter broke out between security personnel and naxalites in the Abhujmaad forest along the border of Narayanpur and Dantewada district after the police team launched a search operation following an input regarding the presence of naxalites in the region.

—ANI

