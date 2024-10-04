Chhattisgarh: Seven naxals killed in encounter with police in Bastar region

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh): At least seven naxals were killed in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region on Friday.

The encounter, which is still underway, has resulted in the recovery of the bodies of all seven deceased Naxals, along with a large cache of weapons like the AK 47 and SLR.

IG Bastar, P Sundarraj, has confirmed the encounter.

The encounter broke out between security personnel and naxalites in the Abhujmaad forest along the border of Narayanpur and Dantewada district after the police team launched a search operation following an input regarding the presence of naxalites in the region.

All security personnel are safe.

