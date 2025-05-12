Chhattisgarh: 13 dead, several injured in tragic road crash near Raipur

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) In a devastating road accident near Raipur, Chhattisgarh, 13 people, including women and children, lost their lives when their Swaraj Mazda vehicle collided with a trailer truck on the Raipur-Balodabazar highway.

The victims were returning from a family ceremony when the tragedy struck near the village of Bangoli, under the Kharora police station.

According to authorities, the accident occurred around 11:00–11:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The Swaraj Mazda (registration number CG 04 MQ 1259) was carrying relatives of Puneet Sahu, residents of Chatod village. The group had travelled to Bano village in Kharora to attend a "Chhathi" ceremony (a traditional ritual held on the sixth day after a child’s birth) at the residence of Neelkanth Sahu.

While returning from the ceremony, their vehicle collided head-on with a trailer truck (registration number JH 05 DP 7584) near Saragaon, leading to a horrific crash that claimed 13 lives on the spot. The deceased include nine women, two girls, one boy, and a six-month-old infant. Several others sustained serious injuries.

District Collector Gaurav Singh confirmed the tragic incident, stating, "Around midnight, we received the information. Immediately, the entire administrative team reached the spot and alerted nearby hospitals. Thirteen people have died, and around 11–12 others are injured. After providing them with primary medical treatment, we shifted them to Mekahara Hospital in Raipur for further care."

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Lal Umed Singh provided further details: “Some residents of Chatod village were travelling in a Swaraj Mazda to attend a Chhathi ceremony in Bano village. While returning late at night, the vehicle met with a tragic accident near Bangoli village.”

BJP MLA Anuj Sharma expressed deep sorrow over the incident. "This is a heartbreaking tragedy. A collision between a trailer and a Mazda vehicle in Bangoli has resulted in the death of many and injured several others. We are coordinating with the administration to ensure proper treatment and support to the victims’ families."

The injured were initially taken to the Community Health Center in Kharora and later referred to Raipur Medical College (Mekahara) for advanced medical attention. Rescue operations were conducted swiftly under the supervision of senior police and medical officials.

The district administration has launched an investigation into the cause of the accident. Preliminary reports suggest that the collision occurred due to high speed and possible driver negligence.

--IANS

rs/