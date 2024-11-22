Chhattisgarh: 10 Naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Sukma district

Sukma (Chhattisgarh): As many as 10 Naxals have been killed in the encounter that broke out between the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Friday morning.

Inspector General (IG) Bastar, P Sundarraj shared the development and said, "10 Naxals killed in an encounter with DRG in southern Sukma, Chhattisgarh. INSAS, AK-47, SLR and several other weapons were recovered. The search operation is underway."

As per an official update at 11.30 am, "10 Naxal bodies have been recovered in the search operation. INSAS, AK-47, SLR and many other weapons have been recovered. The search operation is going on."

"DRG and CRPF forces had left on the intelligence of Naxal members of Konta and Kistaram Area Committee of Sukma district. The encounter between the DRG team and Naxalites is continuing in the forest hills of villages Korajuguda, Dantespuram, Nagaram, and Bhandarpadar under the Bhejji police station area of Sukma district," the official update said.

Earlier in the day, IG Sundarraj said that the exchange of fire had been underway since morning and a search operation was ongoing.

Speaking on the operation, Chief Minister Vishnudeo Sai said that his government is working on the policy of zero tolerance towards Naxalism. He also said that ensuring development, peace and security of citizens in Bastar is the top priority of his government. He said that the era of peace, development and progress has returned to Bastar.

Congratulating the security forces for their courage and dedication, he said that the elimination of Naxalites from Chhattisgarh is certain. The Chhattisgrah CM said that the state government is moving ahead in a planned manner towards fulfilling the target set by Union Home Minister Amit Shah of eliminating Naxalites from Chhattisgarh by March 2026.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi to discuss the progress in combating Naxalism in the state and expressed confidence in making the state 'naxal-free' by March 2026.

The CM said that the state government and the security forces have been working relentlessly in the direction of uprooting the Naxals from Chhattisgarh and fulfilling the Union Home Minister's commitment to eradicating the Naxals by 2026.

"I met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and apprised him of the Naxal activities in Chhattisgarh. In the last 11 months, nearly 200 Naxals have been eliminated, and nearly 600-700 have surrendered. We are fast moving towards the Prime Minister's and Home Minister's aim of making India a Naxal-free country by March 2026," CM Sai told reporters after the meeting.

Earlier, security forces conducted a joint search operation in the jungles of Abujhmad at Kanker in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region after five Naxals were killed in an encounter in the area.

The joint search operation involved personnel of district reserve guards (DRG), special task force (STF), Bastar Fighters and Border Security Force (BSF), officials said. Two jawans were injured in the gunfight that broke out between security forces and Naxals on November 16.

A large cache of weapons was also recovered during the exchange of fire between security forces and Naxals in the Abujhmadh jungle on the Kanker-Narayanpur border in Chhattisgarh.

—ANI