Chattisgarh Naxalites kill woman on suspicion of being police informer in Bijapur

Naxalites kill Aganwadi worker Laxmi Padam in Bijapur Chhattisgarh on suspicion of espionage
🏷 Chhattisgarh
Dec 07, 2024, 10:58 AM
Bijapur (Chattisgarh): A woman was strangled to death by Naxalites in Chattisgarh's Bijapur district on the suspicion of being a police informer, police officials said on Saturday.

The woman, identified as Laxmi Padam, was an Aganwadi worker. Her body was thrown into the courtyard, according to the police.

A pamphlet issued by the banned organization, the Communist Party of India Marxist's Madayi Area Committee, was found at the spot in which they accused the woman of being a police informer, the police added.

An investigation is underway to apprehend the assailants.

Earlier, a head constable of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) lost his life during an encounter with the Naxalites in the forest of Abujhmarh, Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh, the police said.

According to the police, the deceased head constable has been identified as Birendra Kumar Sori. (ANI)

