Bijapur Journalist Mukesh Chandrakar Brutally Murdered, Body Found in Septic Tan

Bastar (Chhattisgarh): The search for a Bijapur-based journalist, who had been missing since January 1, ended tragically when his body was found in a septic tank on the premises of a private contractor in the district on Friday, police said.

The journalist, identified as Mukesh Chandrakar, had been actively covering Naxal incidents and was brutally murdered before being dumped into the septic tank.

"Chandrakar, who was associated with a news channel, had been missing since January 1, and a complaint in this connection was lodged by his brother," said Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, Sundarraj P.

Following the complaint, the police launched a search and constituted a special team.

During the investigation, authorities received input about a dead body in a septic tank on the premises of private contractor Suresh Chandrakar.

"The body was recovered and identified as that of the missing journalist," said the IG Sundarraj adding that a forensic examination is being carried out, and a few suspects are being questioned.

"We have launched a probe into the matter. The motive and modus operandi will become clearer only after the investigation," the IG added.

Notably, Mukesh Chandrakar was one of the interlocutors who played a key role in the release of a CRPF constable abducted by Naxals after an encounter in Bijapur in 2021. He was actively covering Naxal attacks, encounters, and other issues in Bastar.

Recently, Chandrakar had done a story on the alleged corruption in road construction.

State Congress President Deepak Baij condemned the murder, saying "Journalists in Chhattisgarh are not safe and are becoming victims of the deteriorating law and order situation." He added that journalists have to pay for transparent reporting.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed his grief over the death of Mukesh Chandrakar, calling it an irreparable loss to both the journalism world and society.

"The news of the murder of Mukesh Chandrakar, a young and dedicated journalist from Bijapur, is extremely sad and heartbreaking. The demise of Mukesh is an irreparable loss to the journalism world and society," CM Sai said in a post on X.

He further said that the perpetrators of this incident will not be spared under any circumstances. "We have instructed that the culprits be arrested as soon as possible and given the strictest punishment," he added. (ANI)