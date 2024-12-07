Amit Shah to attend Bastar Olympics says Dy CM Vijay Sharma

Bastar (Chhattisgarh): Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma announced that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Jagdalpur on December 15.

Deputy CM Sharma further revealed that Home Minister Shah will attend the closing ceremony of the Bastar Olympics and will dine with commanders instrumental in anti-Naxal operations.

Additionally, Sharma mentioned, "On December 16, he will meet with the families of martyrs, visit a camp, and attend an LWE meeting in Raipur."

Addressing recent Naxalite violence, Sharma condemned the killing of an Anganwadi worker in Bijapur, calling it a "cowardly act," and highlighted efforts to rehabilitate former militants into the political and social mainstream.

"Killing innocent people is a cowardly act. If you examine the list of these casualties, you'll find that thousands of villagers have been killed. People often claim they met this person or that person, but slitting someone's throat is not something that happens casually. These methods are wrong. Many former militants from Assam have surrendered and are now serving as MLAs," he said.

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister further stated that individuals who have made a positive impact on politics or through social contributions are being invited, rather than those who resort to violence in the forests.

"We have invited other individuals who have made their mark in politics or achieved success through various social contributions, rather than resorting to violence in the forests. Apart from these armed Naxalism or roaming around in the forests with weapons, they have also been invited," he said.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to the state on December 13 and 14 and provide a detailed briefing on the anti-Naxal campaigns in the state and key developmental initiatives being undertaken. (ANI)