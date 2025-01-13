10-Year-Old Girl Injured in Maoist-Triggered IED Blast in Sukma

Sukma: A 10-year-old girl was injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma, the police said on Monday.

According to officials, the incident occurred in the Timmapuram village in the limits of Chintalnar police station on Sunday. The IED was planted by the Maoists, they said.

The girl, identified as Sodhi Malle (10) a resident of the village of Timmapuram, was provided with first-aid.

Meanwhile, Chintalnar police have launched an investigation in connection with the incident.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Sunday, two police personnel were injured in an IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur on Sunday, the police said.

According to the police, the blast was carried out by the Maoists.

The incident took place while a team of Kutru Police Station and District Reserve Guard were carrying out area domination duty.

The injured were being treated at Bijapur District Hospital, and the injured jawans were out of danger, police said.

Recently, on January 6, nine people, including eight Dantewada District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawans and one driver, lost their lives after their vehicle was blown up by Naxals through an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. (ANI)