'Vote, inspire others as well': CM Nitish Kumar to Bihar voters

Patna, Nov 6 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on Thursday, urged citizens to actively participate in the first phase of the state Assembly elections, emphasising that voting is not only a right but also a democratic duty.

He called on voters to set an example by exercising their franchise and encouraging others to do the same, while reminding them to follow the age-old mantra: “first vote, then refreshments”.

Posting on X, CM Nitish Kumar wrote: “In democracy, voting is not only our right but also our duty. Today, voting for the first phase of the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections is taking place - all voters are urged to exercise their voting rights. Vote and inspire others to vote as well. Vote first, then refreshments!”

Polling for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections began at 7 a.m. on Thursday across 18 districts, covering 121 Assembly constituencies. A total of 1,314 candidates, including 1,192 men and 122 women, are contesting in this phase.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), 3,75,13,302 electors, including 1,98,35,325 men, 1,76,77,219 women, and 758 third gender voters, will decide the outcome.

Voting is taking place across 45,341 polling stations, with 36,733 in rural areas and 8,608 in urban areas. Among these, 320 model stations, 926 women-managed, and 107 PwD-managed booths have been set up. All polling stations are under webcasting surveillance to ensure transparency. While general polling will continue until 6 p.m., in six Naxal-affected constituencies, voting will conclude at 5 p.m.

Polling is underway in Khagaria, Munger, Lakhisarai, Sheikhpura, Nalanda, Patna, Bhojpur, Madhepura, Saharsa, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Vaishali, Samastipur, Begusarai, and Buxar.

Security has been tightened across all districts, with police and paramilitary forces deployed extensively, including special patrols at sensitive and hyper-sensitive booths and over 15 battalions of security forces ensuring smooth conduct.

The Patna district administration said security personnel have been stationed at every booth to prevent any disturbance or spread of rumours.

Patna alone has 5,677 polling stations, including 541 women-only stations, 49 model polling stations, 14 PwD-friendly polling stations and three youth-themed booths.

