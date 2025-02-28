Tejashwi Yadav Says Nishant Kumar's Entry Could Save JD(U) in Bihar Politics

Patna: Calling Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son, Nishant Kumar, his "brother", Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday said that if Nishant joins politics then there is the possibility that JD(U) will survive.

"He is our brother. I want him to join politics as soon as possible; otherwise, the BJP will finish the JD(U)--the party formed by Sharad Yadav. He should join politics soon. If he joins politics, then there would be the possibility that JD(U) will survive. It will depend on how Nishant works for the party. We joined politics not because our parents asked us to do it but because the people of Bihar and our party workers needed that," Tejashwi told ANI.

The RJD leader called the Bihar Chief Minister "paristhithi ke mukhyamantri" (a Chief Minister of circumstances) and said that the people of Bihar have rejected Nitish Kumar.

"Nitish Kumar 'paristhithi ke mukhyamantri hain'. The people of Bihar didn't want him to be the CM and rejected him. RJD was the single largest party," he added.

The former Bihar deputy CM asserted that there is no fight in Bihar and that the people of the state want a change and a 'Viksit Bihar' (Developed Bihar).

"There is no fight here, the people want a change and a Viksit Bihar. It will be a son of Bihar who will take Bihar forward and not some Gujarati or any outsider... What PM Modi has given to Bihar and Gujarat in these 11 years, they need to tell this," he said.

Reacting to the Court's summon in the land-for-job scam case, the RJD leader said, "Let it be in the Court. When the Election Commission has become the 'cheerleader' of the BJP, what can we say about ED and Income Tax (department)?"

Earlier, on February 25, Nishant Kumar had urged the people of Bihar to support his father, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, in the upcoming elections.

"I urge the people of Bihar to vote for Bihar CM Nitish Kumar as he has done a lot of development in the state. Last time, people gave 43 seats. They should ensure that we win more seats in the elections so that we can continue the pace of development," Nishant Kumar said.

He urged JD(U) workers to take Nitish Kumar's policies and achievements from the past 19 years to the people of Bihar.

Assembly elections in Bihar are likely to be held in October-November this year. (ANI)