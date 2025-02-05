Tejashwi Yadav Meets Bihar Governor, Alleges Targeting of Muslims Amid Deteriorating Law and Order

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday met Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan regarding the "deteriorating law and order situation" in the state and informed him about the "chaotic situation prevailing in the state."

Tejashwi Yadav alleged that a particular community is being targeted in the state.

"The incident that took place in Madhubani is horrifying. The law and order in Bihar has become a criminal disorder. The police should be to serve the people... There is no day in Bihar when there is no firing incident. A particular community is being targeted," he told reporters after meeting the governor.

"Even the police have people with such a mentality. No action was taken against the DSP... Nitish Kumar is in a delusion and we are worried for Bihar. The state is not in safe hands. The CM has lost people's faith because of his silence... The central and state ministers are coming out to defend the criminals... We came to meet the Governor in this regard," he added.

He alleged that the Bihar police are "torturing the common citizens on the basis of caste and religion."

"Today, I met the Honourable Governor and gave a memorandum regarding the deteriorating law and order situation in Bihar and informed him about the chaotic situation prevailing in the state," Tejashwi Yadav said in a post on X.

"Due to the poor law and order situation in Bihar, record breaking incidents of murder, firing, rape, robbery, theft, snatching and extortion are happening every day in the state and smuggling of liquor and drugs is at its peak. Hundreds of people are being murdered every month. The police administration is torturing the common citizens on the basis of caste and religion. Muslims are especially being targeted and harassed," he added.

He alleged that the criminals are emboldened under the protection of the government.

"The ministers of the state government themselves are openly accepting the crimes sponsored by the government. The state and central ministers are justifying the firing of hundreds of rounds. There is a worrying situation of anarchy and chaos in the state. The Chief Minister is unaware of all this," he said. (ANI)