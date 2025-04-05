Nitish Kumar's consistent work shows Bihar now seeks development: DyCM Samrat Choudhary

Patna: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Saturday accused opposition leaders, including the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), of "dreaming" and insisted that citizens of the state are now focused on development under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership.

Speaking to ANI, Choudhary also targeted RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, accusing him of mismanagement and corruption. He particularly criticised his contradictory statements both inside and outside the legislative assembly.

"The Congress party and RJD are dreaming, but the people's blessings are with Prime Minister Modi. The way Nitish Kumar has consistently worked, it is clear that the people of Bihar will now only look at development. People have seen what Lalu Yadav said inside the House and what he said outside the House. You (Lalu Yadav) did nothing; you looted the money of the poor," the Bihar DyCM said.

Recently, five JD(U) leaders resigned from the party after it supported the passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Parliament.

Party leaders, including Nadeem Akhtar, Raju Nayyar, Tabrez Siddiqui Alig, Mohammad Shahnawaz Malik and Kasim Ansari, resigned from the JD(U).

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) had urged all secular political parties, including BJP allies and MPs, to oppose the Waqf Amendment Bill.

The resignations come at a critical time for JDU, as Bihar gears up for the assembly elections.

However, JD(U) national spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad on Saturday responded to the resignations of some JD(U) leaders over the Waqf Bill, stating that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is dedicated to the welfare of minorities and that his support for the Waqf Amendment Bill would not negatively impact the interests of Muslims.

Rajya Sabha sat beyond Thursday midnight to pass the legislation. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said, "Ayes 128 and Noes 95, Absent zero. The Bill is passed." Lok Sabha, which took up discussion on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill on Wednesday, passed it past midnight after a marathon debate with 288 MPs voted in favour of the Bill while 232 against it. (ANI)