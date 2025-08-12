Nitish Kumar hails Bihar's free electricity scheme, benefiting 1.89 crore consumers

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday interacted via video conferencing with electricity consumers from multiple districts to discuss the state's free power scheme, which provides up to 125 units of electricity at no cost.

The initiative, he said, has been a "revolutionary step" in improving the lives of ordinary citizens.

"Free electricity up to 125 units is benefiting 1.89 crore consumers in Bihar. It is a revolutionary step for the welfare of the common people of Bihar. We are also promoting solar energy - it is now installed on all government buildings, and if any consumer wishes to install it at home, the government will help," CM Nitish said.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary noted that, unlike other states, where exceeding the subsidised limit by even one unit triggers charges on the entire bill, Bihar's policy bills consumers only for the units used above 125.

"The Bihar government under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar is giving a total electricity subsidy of Rs 20,000 crore," he said.

Bihar Energy Minister Vijendra Yadav appealed to residents to use electricity responsibly.

"Don't misuse electricity if you are getting it free," he cautioned.

The state has begun depositing the July subsidy amount directly into consumer accounts, with August consumption under 125 units also exempt from recharge. To engage the public, special awareness programs are being held at 3,000 locations across Bihar.

During Tuesday's interaction, around 15 lakh consumers shared their feedback and experiences with the Chief Minister. The main event was held at the auditorium of the Energy Department in Patna, where CM Nitish, Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, Energy Minister Yadav, Additional Chief Secretary S Siddhartha, Secretary to the Chief Minister Kumar Ravi, Patna divisional Commissioner Chandrashekher Singh, Patna DM Tyagarajan SM and many other dignitaries were present.

The government has redesigned electricity bills to feature CM Nitish's photo, seen as both an information tool and a political image-building measure.

